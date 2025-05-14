WWE legend has only 24 appearances left

A former World Heavyweight Champion is nearing his WWE retirement. The star is currently in the midst of his Farewell Tour.

At the 2024 WWE Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, John Cena announced that he would hang up his wrestling boots in December 2025. Overall, 36 dates were revealed as part of The Franchise Player's calendar, with the tour commencing on RAW's Netflix premiere in January 2025. The Last Real Champion has already worked 12 dates, meaning only 24 dates are remaining on his WWE calendar. Seven more dates were recently advertised by the company.

His next appearance will be at Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24, 2025, followed by the last SmackDown of this month. Cena will also appear on the go-home edition of SmackDown ahead of the Money in the Bank PLE. He is also slated to appear at the PLE on June 7. The veteran is also advertised for RAW and SmackDown after MITB and the June 20 edition of the blue brand's show.

The Cenation Leader's road to retirement has been marked by major developments, including a shocking heel turn, dethroning Cody Rhodes to capture the record-breaking 17th World Championship, and the latest being his victory over Randy Orton in their 'One Last Time' match.

WWE veteran says John Cena's next opponent after Backlash has been seemingly revealed

For those unaware, R-Truth interfered just as The Viper was about to punt John Cena for the win at Backlash. This distraction allowed the 48-year-old legend to secure a victory over Randy Orton in the latter's hometown of St. Louis, Missouri. However, during the post-show press conference, The Cenation Leader put R-Truth through a table after a tense moment between the two WWE stars.

Speaking on The Coach & Bro Show, Vince Russo analyzed the segment where John Cena put the former United States Champion through a table. The former WWE writer believed this spot was a setup to establish R-Truth as an opponent for the 17-time World Champion at Saturday Night's Main Event.

"So, we're putting Truth through a table so Cena can wrestle Truth on Saturday Night's Main Event. See, you guys have to understand. So, just because Cena put Truth through a table, now we care about Truth, and now we think Truth has a chance of beating John Cena. You always gotta take it a step back, guys, and ask why they do what they do. That's why they did that spot. In their minds, that's another opponent for John Cena," Russo said.

It will be exciting to see if The Franchise Player will be in action at the upcoming SNME show.

