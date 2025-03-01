"Do you know how quickly that could backfire?" - Ex-World Champion warns Triple H against making massive mistake regarding 3 major WWE stars

A WWE veteran recently discussed Cody Rhodes' storyline with The Rock. He warned Chief Content Officer Triple H and his creative team against making a huge mistake.

A week ago, The Rock returned on SmackDown and invited the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes to the ring. The Final Boss offered to make all his dreams come true if he would sell him his soul and become "his champion." While Rhodes continues to evaluate the offer, fans and experts have suggested other superstars, including CM Punk and John Cena, could sell their souls to The Rock instead. Speaking on The Coach & Bro Show, former WWE head writer Vince Russo claimed it would not make sense for The American Nightmare, The Second City Saint, or The Leader of The Cenation to sell out.

The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion warned that the potential move could quickly backfire:

"It doesn't make sense for any of them to turn heel, Coach. And on top of that, you have to be very, very careful because they've already handed the power over to the fans, the marks. They've handed the power over to the marks a long time ago. So, if you make CM Punk a corporate sellout, are you that sure they're going to boo CM Punk and cheer Cody? You've given them the power. You've kowtowed to them now for a decade. So, if you make a move like that, Coach, do you know how quickly that could backfire?" Russo said. [24:32 - 25:13]

Vince Russo thinks only one WWE Superstar should sell his soul to The Rock

On the same episode of The Coach & Bro Show, Vince Russo suggested Drew McIntyre should be the one to sell his soul to The Rock instead of the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

The former head writer claimed that it would be the only scenario that would make sense and that having The Scottish Warrior aligned with The Final Boss would get him in the position in which he needs to be:

"The logical thing to do and the only thing to do to make sense is the one guy that would be at the head of that list to sell out and the one guy that they have totally freaking wasted and this would get him in the position he needs to be in is Drew McIntyre! That's the only guy that makes sense in all of this," he said.

While Rhodes will give his answer to The Rock at Elimination Chamber, McIntyre will compete tonight in the Men's Elimination Chamber for a shot at The American Nightmare's title at WrestleMania 41.

Please credit The Coach & Bro Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

