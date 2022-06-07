Doctor comments on Cody Rhodes' torn pec; explains how he was able to wrestle at Hell in a Cell

Cody Rhodes collided with Seth Rollins in the main event of WWE Hell in a Cell with a torn pec. The muscle tear was visible during the match as his right arm and chest had turned purple.

Before the bout, WWE released an official announcement, stating that The American Nightmare suffered a partially torn right pectoral tendon during his brawl with Rollins on RAW last week. However, he tore his tendon entirely off the bone while training for the Hell in a Cell match.

Despite this, Rhodes still showed up and competed at Hell in a Cell as advertised. He and Seth Rollins put on a critically-acclaimed match, which he won.

Many fans have been wondering how Cody Rhodes was able to compete in the match while being injured. Dr. Brian Sutterer, MD, explained in his YouTube video that Cody raptured his pec major, and since it was torn off the bone, it couldn't get any worse.

"When the pec tendon is completely raptured, you're not necessarily going to make that individual injury any worse whenever you go out there and wrestle. It's already raptured. You already know you're gonna need an operation and so you're not really going to make that worse in and of itself." (3:57-4:10)

Dr. Sutterer added:

"So if Rhodes can go out there and he can functionally do what he needs to do to wrestle, and it's just a pain question, then I can see them [WWE] being a little bit more comfortable with him going back out there and wrestling." (5:06-5:15)

How long could Cody Rhodes be out of action?

During his opening promo on WWE RAW this week, The American Nightmare said he wants to compete in the Money in the Bank ladder match, which will take place in four weeks. It's unlikely that he will be medically cleared to compete in such a short time.

On the latest edition of the Busted Open show, former WWE physician Dr. David Chao said it might take six months for Cody Rhodes to recover from the injury fully.

"I expect a full 100% recovery. For him to get as good as he can be, it might be six months. By four months, I think it's realistic he could do some wrestling and maybe even three months a little bit of careful scripted stuff."

WWE confirmed on RAW that The American Nightmare is scheduled for surgery on Wednesday. Despite such a severe injury, his performance at Hell in a Cell surprised many, and he'll undoubtedly receive a big pop when he returns.

