Two-time World Champion gatecrashes Bron Breakker-Santos Escobar WWE NXT Championship summit

The WWE NXT Universe were in for a surprise tonight as they were graced by the presence of former World Champion Dolph Ziggler.

On tonight's episode of WWE NXT 2.0, NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Santos Escobar were part of a "Championship Summit" inside the ring. They traded verbal jabs ahead of their Title match scheduled for next week on NXT Vengeance Day.

However, they were suddenly interrupted by the entrance music of Dolph Ziggler hitting the arena. The NXT Universe and both Breakker and Escobar were presently surprised with the arrival of the former two-time World Champion.

Interestingly enough, Breakker and Ziggler had a spat on Twitter, and recently the reigning NXT Champion challenged the latter to come down to NXT and confront him.

After confronting Breakker, Ziggler listed his accolades and stated that the one title that he hasn't held yet is the NXT Championship.

To make things more chaotic than they already were by this point, Tommaso Ciampa arrived and confronted Ziggler by directly getting in his face and calling him "kid."

Escobar, who got annoyed with the interruptions, got up and asked what was going on.

The leader of Legado del Fantasma then proclaimed that after he wins the NXT Championship from Breakker, he will take care of both Ziggler and Ciampa.

Bron Breakker gets laid out by Legado del Fantasma on WWE NXT 2.0

Following verbal jabs between the four superstars, things soon got out of hand, and a huge brawl broke out.

Ciampa and Ziggler fought their way to the back while Breakker and Escobar were left in the ring.

Bron Breakker was then laid out by Legado del Fantasma after he was sent through the table that was present in the ring.

It looks like Escobar has the upper hand heading into Vengeance Day and it remains to be seen if Breakker can successfully defend his title against the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion.

