Dominik Mysterio makes bold claim following WWE RAW

NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio made bold claims following the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW.

Dominik Mysterio is arguably one of the breakout stars of 2023. The Judgment Day Member has shown major improvement since joining the group. Dominik used to receive praise for only his character work, but he is now getting equally impressive in the ring as well. Mysterio has been putting on some outstanding matches since winning the North American Championship.

Dominik Mysterio recently took to his Instagram account to make some bold claims. The 26-year-old posted a story featuring a video of himself at a WCW show. Dom Dom claimed to be the youngest veteran.

Mysterio had previously called himself an 18-year veteran. Even before his in-ring debut, he was no stranger to the company. He used to attend various shows to support Rey Mysterio. 'Dirty' Dominik was also part of a storyline featuring his father and the late Eddie Gurrero.

"Youngest Veteran ⚖️," Mysterio wrote.

Here is a screengrab of his Instagram story:

A screengrab of Mysterio's Instagram story

The Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley, recently praised Dominik Mysterio for his dedication and hard work. The WWE Superstar competed in 10 matches in seven days during the company's European tour. The Eradicator claimed that her fellow Judgment Day Member was carrying the entire company on his back.

Dutch Mantell talks about Dominik Mysterio's crowd work

Legendary wrestling booker and manager Dutch Mantell has appreciated Ex-Con Dom for his character work on multiple occasions. He believes The Judgment Day member has been inducing organic reactions from the crowd since turning on his father and joining the faction.

On Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the wrestling veteran praised the NXT North American Champion for his amazing crowd control. He compared the crowd reactions received by 'Dirty' Dom to those induced by the legendary Stone Cold Steve Austin.

"This is where the crowd can take over, and the crowd, they love that because they love if they're bothering Dirty Dom, then they're doing something, and it feels like they're part of the show. That was the whole Stone Cold talking to the crowd, 'Yeah, what? What? What? What?' because they were in the show with him," Dutch Mantell said.

What are your views on Mysterio's character work since joining forces with The Judgment Day? Sound off in the comments section below.

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here