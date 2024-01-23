Dominik Mysterio makes non-PG claim ahead of WWE RAW

The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio has made a bold claim about himself ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW.

Dominik Mysterio has been teaming up with JD McDonagh in recent weeks on the red brand. The duo has not been very successful so far, as they lost to Awesome Truth on Day 1 and then #DIY on last week's edition of RAW.

Mysterio held the NXT North American Championship last year until he lost it to Dragon Lee at NXT Deadline. The 26-year-old scolded his stablemates for not being there for him at the premium live event after the match.

Ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW, Dominik Mysterio delivered an NSFW message to The Miz on the company's official Instagram account. He noted that The A-Lister likes to claim he has "big b*lls" but vowed to prove that his are larger later tonight.

The Miz and Mysterio are scheduled to battle tonight in a singles match.

"Miz, Miz, Miz, there is only one thing I have to say to you. I'm going to show you what massive huevos really look like," he said.

Former WWE writer wonders why The Judgment Day isn't frustrated with Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently wondered why The Judgment Day is not angry with Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh for coming up short as of late.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo pointed out a flaw in The Judgment Day's storyline on the red brand. He noted that Finn Balor and Damian Priest are the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions and should be annoyed with their stablemates.

Russo suggested that both Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh should not be allowed in the faction's clubhouse backstage following a loss.

"Why in god’s name would Damian Priest and Finn Balor be part of the group if they lose every single week? Bro, we go to a shot in the back and these two guys are… not Dominik, Dominik didn’t say anything, bro. They’ve taken Dominik from here to here now, I mean, he says nothing, RD [JD] McDonagh does the talking and they’re complaining about R-Truth and they just lost another match. Like, why are they even allowed in the clubhouse if they lose. That’s why Judgement Day is not over," Russo said. [From 23:30 to 24:15]

Drew McIntyre is scheduled to battle The Judgment Day's Damian Priest in a singles match tonight and took shots at several superstars earlier today.

It will be interesting to see if Priest can pick up a big victory tonight to give himself momentum heading into Royal Rumble 2024.

