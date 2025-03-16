Dominik Mysterio ruins Jey Uso moment at WWE Live Event

Dominik Mysterio ruined a moment at a recent WWE Live Event in Germany. The 27-year-old is one of the most despised stars on the roster and is currently a member of The Judgment Day on RAW.

Jey Uso won the Men's Royal Rumble match and is set to battle Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41. Main Event Jey battled Dominik Mysterio today at a WWE event, and made it seem like he was going to do the "Yeet!" chant with the popular star.

However, Mysterio decided to troll the audience instead and booted Uso in the midsection. The former NXT North American Champion then posed on the turnbuckle to a chorus of boos from wrestling fans, as seen in the video below.

Gunther defeated Axiom this past Friday night on SmackDown in a singles match. The Ring General choked out the NXT star following the bout, and Jey Uso was unable to make the save as he was traveling to Germany at the time.

Dominik Mysterio is not interested in facing WWE legend during his retirement tour

The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio recently shared that he had no interest in squaring off against John Cena during his retirement tour.

John Cena won the Men's Elimination Chamber match to earn a shot at Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. The Cenation Leader turned heel following the victory and sold his soul to The Rock. Cena and Rhodes are scheduled for a promo together tomorrow night on RAW.

In an interview with talkSPORT, Dirty Dom shot down the idea of having a match against Cena. He mocked Cena's limited moveset and claimed that he hated the 47-year-old.

"I hope not," Dominik Mysterio said. "What? So that I can take the same four moves he does? Ugh. I hate John Cena. We don't have to go through this again." [From 5:21 to 5:38]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Mysterio recently played along with the "Yeet!" chant, but also stole a pair of glasses from a fan in the process. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for the former champion in the weeks ahead on RAW.

