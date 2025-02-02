Dominik Mysterio taunts John Cena following Royal Rumble loss

Dominik Mysterio taunted legend John Cena following the latter's loss at WWE Royal Rumble 2025. The former North American Champion also competed in the 30-man match last night in Indianapolis, Indiana.

John Cena was competing in his final 'Rumble event last night and almost punched his ticket to WWE WrestleMania 41. However, Jey Uso escaped an Attitude Adjustment on the ring apron and knocked The Cenation Leader to the floor to win the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Dirty Dom also hit Cena with a Frog Splash during the match and took to Instagram today to taunt the legend. He mocked Cena's "You can't see me!" catchphrase and shared several photographs of himself hitting the veteran with his move as seen in his post below.

Trending

"I see you," Mysterio wrote.

Cena made it clear that he was planning on winning the Men's Elimination Chamber Match next month, following last night's heartbreaking loss in the 'Rumble.

Damian Priest eliminated Mysterio from the Men's Royal Rumble Match after hitting him with a South of Heaven Chokeslam.

Dominik Mysterio claims he hates WWE legend John Cena

The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio recently said that he hated John Cena and did not have any interest in having a match against the veteran.

Cena will be retiring from in-ring competition at the end of this year. The legend has accumulated a massive fanbase over the years, and most wrestlers are hoping to get to have a match against him before he steps away from the ring.

Speaking with talkSport, Dominik Mysterio was asked if he would like to share the ring with the 47-year-old. He shared that he had no interest in doing so and suggested that Cena only had four moves in his arsenal.

"I hope not. What, so I can take the same four moves he does? Like, I hate John Cena. Like, we don't have to go through this again," Mysterio said. [5:26 - 5:36]

You can check out Mysterio's comments in the video below:

Dominik Mysterio has never won a singles title on WWE's main roster. It will be fascinating to see what the company has planned for the 27-year-old at WrestleMania 41 later this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback