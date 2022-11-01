Former WWE writer Vince Russo feels the company has already dropped the ball with Nikki Cross (fka Nikki A.S.H.).

Nikki made her surprise return last week on Monday Night RAW. After 14 months, she reverted to her old name and dropped her superhero gimmick. She showed up to floor Bianca Belair and Bayley and was the last woman standing to close out the show.

However, the tables were turned this week on RAW when The EST of WWE got retribution by planting Cross with the K.O.D. for the win.

On a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo mentioned that he had predicted WWE would be done with Nikki in a few weeks. He detailed that they closed the show with her just to have a match this week, and the loss proves that the former RAW Women's Champion is already losing steam.

"I told you last week bro, the only thing that Nikki Cross meant at the end of the show was to open up to have a match next week. I said that and what did they do? They beat Nikki Cross. And I told you Nikki Cross would be done by Christmas." [From 18:11 - 18:26]

Nikki Cross attacked Bianca Belair last week on WWE RAW

Last week on the Red brand, RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair and Bayley faced each other in a Championship Contender's matchup.

Dakota Kai and IYO SKY tried to interfere in the contest but were ejected from the ringside by the referee. Cross suddenly returned and took down Kai, SKY and the referee. With the officials incapacitated, there was no one to make the count when Belair hit The Role Model with the K.O.D.

Cross then ambushed The EST of WWE, shoving her into the turnbuckle before driving her into the canvas. After Bayley picked up the win, the former superhero also attacked her as RAW went off the air.

What do you think lies next for Nikki Cross on RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

