Drew McIntyre angrily stormed off after WWE pitched him to work with two stars, according to his close friend

Drew McIntyre has set high standards for himself, which is why fans often hear backstage stories of his frustration with WWE's creative team. His close friend and former WWE star Heath Slater recently shared how 3MB came about.

Heath Slater was part of some of the most memorable factions in WWE history. His run with the Nexus, though brief, put him on the map. However, he was stuck in limbo after the Nexus disbanded. In 2012, he led the 3MB faction, which included Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal.

The stable quickly became an entertaining act and provided some of the most hilarious moments in WWE history. However, it hurt each member's career because no one took them seriously. The group lasted for a good two years before Mahal and McIntyre were released by WWE in 2014.

In an interview with SoCal Val during Monopoly Events, Heath Slater revealed that he initially wanted Fandango, EC3, and Dean Ambrose to be part of 3MB. However, Vince McMahon turned them down and instead gave him Jinder Mahal and Drew McIntyre.

"So I was doing one-man band for so long to where the one-man band just wasn't working anymore. It was just like, 'Come on, man, like, I need a band. Like, I need an actual band.' And then Michael Hayes is like, 'Alright, kid, what would you want? Who would you like?' So I'm looking at NXT, and I'm thinking Fandango, EC3, and Dean Ambrose...And then next thing you know, Michael Hayes pitched it (to Vince McMahon) and came back to me about two weeks later, was like, kid, you're getting your band.' I'm like, 'Heck, yeah, man, yes.' I'm like, is it what I pitched? He was like, 'Not at all. And I'm like, Oh, who is it, you know?' He was like, 'it's Jinder and Drew,'" he said.

Slater stated that McIntyre stormed off when he heard about his inclusion in the faction. The Scottish Warrior eventually came back around and agreed to be part of the group.

"I go to Drew, and I'm like, 'Hey, man, I got that band, you know? And he's like, 'Dude, congratulations! that's awesome, man.' I'm like, 'Yeah, but you're in it. He was like, what?' He liked stormed off, got a little hot. I told Jinder, and Jinder was like, 'Yeah, man, whatever.' So after a little bit of talking and everything, he came back around, and he was like, 'Well, mate, always wanted to be a wrestler and a rock star. It looks like I'm gonna be able to be both,'" he added. (From 9:19 to 11:43)

Check out the full interview below:

What's next for Drew McIntyre in WWE?

After failing to win the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match, Drew McIntyre will receive the last opportunity to punch his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 41.

He will compete against five other men in the Elimination Chamber Match on March 1. The field for Elimination Chamber includes Drew McIntyre, John Cena, CM Punk, Logan Paul, Damian Priest, and Seth Rollins.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit the Monopoly Events and give an h/t to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription.

