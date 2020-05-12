Drew McIntyre lays down the gauntlet ahead of the "Brand-to-Brand Invitation"

The Drew McIntyre has solidified himself as the face of Monday Night RAW. After a great victory over an incredibly game Seth Rollins at Money in the Bank, it's clear that Drew McIntyre is the top dog of the flagship show.

McIntyre came out to the ring tonight to prove just that. As Zelina Vega's stable began to break down in front of our very eyes, the WWE Champion emerged to throw his two cents in. Well...two Claymores.

One for Austin Theory and one for Angel Garza to be exact. Following that, he faced US Champion Andrade once again. Andrade put on one heck of a performance, but would ultimately fall to the Claymore like his stablemates.

However, that's not why Drew McIntyre was at RAW tonight.

Drew McIntyre to face King Corbin on Monday Night RAW

The WWE Champion, fresh off back-to-back wins, picked up a microphone to address the WWE Universe. Drew McIntyre revealed that he'd actually come to the ring to mention the "Brand-to-Brand Invitation" taking place next week. RAW extended an invite to SmackDown, with the Blue Brand picking the champ as their opponent.

In fact, speaking of broken stables, McIntyre revealed that he'd be taking on his former ally King Corbin next week. While he's happy to see Corbin step up and act like a man, he's promised that there's a Claymore waiting to kick crown off the King next week.