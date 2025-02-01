Drew McIntyre bluntly declares 40-year-old WWE star will not win the 2025 Royal Rumble

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre has put a 40-year-old star on notice ahead of the Royal Rumble. The Scottish Warrior now boasts an undefeated 11-0 record against this opponent.

On the January 27, 2025, edition of RAW, Sami Zayn suffered another loss against McIntyre. Last night, at the Royal Rumble 2025 Kickoff, the former World Heavyweight Champion confronted The Master Strategist.

During their exchange, Drew McIntyre bluntly dismissed Sami Zayn's chances of winning the Men's Royal Rumble. The Scotsman criticized the former Intercontinental Champion for his perceived lack of leadership qualities, labeling him as a "follower."

"All right, Sami [Zayn], let's have a little talk, you and I. I am always honest; [I] always tell the truth. You're not going to win the Royal Rumble. You're a follower; you're not a leader," McIntyre said. [From 00:49 to 01:03]

Former WWE Champion fires shots at Drew McIntyre

The Scottish Warrior had a major feud with CM Punk in 2024. They engaged in three singles matches, with McIntyre defeating The Second City Saint in their opening encounter at SummerSlam. However, Punk emerged victorious in their subsequent encounters at Bash in Berlin and Bad Blood Premium Live Events.

In a recent sit-down interview with Jackie Redmond ahead of the Royal Rumble, The Voice of The Voiceless expressed his disdain for Drew McIntyre, labeling him a "piece of sh*t!" CM Punk stated that the 39-year-old WWE star made a mistake by feuding with him, as it gave him something to focus his rage on.

"I think Drew [McIntyre] is a piece of sh*t, and I don't think that's a secret. I think if I put myself in his shoes, if he means all the things he says, the best thing he could have probably done is just ignore me. But what he did was really give me something to focus my rage on, and it wound up being a pretty big mistake for him," he said.

McIntyre has vowed to win this year's Men's Royal Rumble, a mission that even Sami Zayn is on, just like every other participant in tonight's match. It remains to be seen which WWE Superstar will emerge victorious in the multi-man contest.

