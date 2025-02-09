  • home icon
  • Drew McIntyre breaks character to show support for popular champion

By Robert Lentini
Modified Feb 09, 2025 21:01 GMT
McIntyre will be in action at Elimination Chamber 2025. [Image credits: WWE.com]
WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre broke character today on social media to show support for a popular champion. The Scottish Warrior defeated LA Knight and Jimmy Uso in a Triple Threat bout this past Friday on SmackDown to qualify for the Men's Elimination Chamber Match at the PLE next month in Toronto, Canada.

TNA World Champion Joe Hendry made a surprise appearance as the 15th entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble Match last weekend and got a thunderous ovation from the crowd. However, he didn't last long as Roman Reigns sent him flying over the top rope.

McIntyre broke character while taking to his X (fka Twitter) account today to say that he believes in Joe Hendry. The veteran shared a few photos with Hendry as well, and you can check them out in his post below.

also-read-trending Trending
"I believe…," he wrote.

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

Damian Priest eliminated McIntyre during the Men's Royal Rumble Match last weekend. The Scottish Warrior was reportedly frustrated with LA Knight at the PLE for messing up the timing of his elimination. However, those issues have been put to rest, and the two stars worked together this past Friday on WWE SmackDown.

Vince Russo criticizes WWE's booking of Drew McIntyre

Wrestling legend Vince Russo is not a fan of how the Stamford-based company has been utilizing Drew McIntyre on WWE television as of late.

Speaking on the Royal Rumble Review on Sportskeeda Wrestling's YouTube channel, Russo noted that if McIntyre was not the great performer he is, he would likely have been out of the company by now. The veteran suggested that WWE has nothing for the former World Heavyweight Champion creatively, and he is only managing to stay relevant due to his own talents.

"I don't know how Drew McIntyre has any juice at all. Thank God. If Drew McIntyre was not a great performer, he would have been future endeavored already. The only thing that keeps him relevant is his performance. They've done nothing for this guy creatively. Zero, bro, nothing," Russo said. [From 48:42 onwards]

You can check out the full Royal Rumble 2025 review in the video below:

youtube-cover

Drew McIntyre captured the World Heavyweight Championship last year at WrestleMania XL, but Damian Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on him minutes later to become champion, thanks to some assistance from CM Punk.

It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for McIntyre at WrestleMania 41 later this year.

tagline-banner-image

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
