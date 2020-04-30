Drew McIntyre says he is "pushing" for a WWE PPV in the UK 

Drew McIntyre is the first-ever Scottish and British WWE Champion

At WrestleMania 36, Drew McIntyre made history when he became the first-ever Scottish and first-ever British WWE Champion when the Royal Rumble winner triumphantly defeated and dethroned former UFC Heavyweight Champion Brock Lesnar.

McIntyre, though, isn't the only Scottish champion in WWE. He's actually one of five - which is an even more surprising statistic when you take into account that the population in Scotland is only five million, making each Superstar truly one in a million!

At 3 PM today, NXT UK announcer and commentator Andy Shepherd will go live on WWE’s YouTube and social channels for the first ever WWE Virtual Roundtable, named WWE Virtual Roundtable: Scottish Champions. There, he will interview all five of the Scots currently holding gold in WWE - Drew McIntyre, Nikki Cross, Kay Lee Ray, Wolfgang and Mark Coffey!

You can watch the entire Virtual Roundtable simply by clicking the video below.

During the Virtual Roundtable, McIntyre discusses the burning question of a potential pay-per-view based in the United Kingdom, stating that it's something he's "working and pushing" for.

“That’s something I’m not just visualising, it’s something I’m actively working and pushing and talking about whenever I’m doing UK media. I always try to think outside the box.”

On a WWE pay-per-view happening in the UK, @DMcIntyreWWE says, “That’s something I’m not just visualising, it’s something I’m actively working and pushing and talking about.”



Watch WWE Virtual Roundtable: Scottish Champions today at 3pm on YouTube!



LINK: https://t.co/ocyVC3oPVp pic.twitter.com/YlmWNcGaHK — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) April 30, 2020

One of the other champions who will feature on the Virtual Roundtable is NXT United Kingdom Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray. While she holds the gold in NXT UK right now, Ray previously told myself how she would love to face RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch one day.

Advertisement

You can check out the video below!

Watch the full edition of ‘WWE Virtual Roundtable: Scottish Champions’ here.