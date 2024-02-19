Drew McIntyre details worst bump of his WWE career

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has detailed the worst bump he has ever taken in his pro wrestling career. The Scottish Warrior has qualified for the Men's Elimination Chamber match this Saturday night.

In an interview with The West Sport, McIntyre revealed that WWE Hell in a Cell is his weakness. The veteran disclosed he has lost every Hell in a Cell match that he has been a part of; he has competed in two Hell in a Cell matches in his career. The 38-year-old said that he suffered the worst bump of his entire career during one as well.

"I've lost every single cell match, I've fallen off the Cell. It was the worst bump of my entire career and I fell off 10 feet off the side. I was halfway up, but you know I'm 6' 7" with my wrestling boots on, so I'm looking back as before I fell an additional 7 foot nearly. So falling 17 foot through a table, and you got a table can break your fall. I'm not going to suggest this for anybody, but you know gravity is a hell of a thing, and you weigh 280 [pounds], you pick up speed and it was the worst thing my career," McIntyre said.

McIntyre added that he bit his tongue in half during the bump and resembled a snake.

"I bit through my tongue right through the middle. I looked like a snake or something, and yeah I got this crazy whiplash." [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

Former WWE manager on Drew McIntyre qualifying for the Men's Elimination Chamber match

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell enjoyed the finish between AJ Styles and Drew McIntyre on the February 9 episode of WWE SmackDown.

Speaking on an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell commented on the controversial finish in the Elimination Chamber qualifying match earlier this month.

LA Knight got into an altercation with AJ Styles ringside, and Drew McIntyre capitalized with a Claymore Kick.

"Actually, (it was a) pretty good finish. I think that everybody benefitted from it. I liked it because it wasn't just a straight-up screwjob, and he beat him. LA Knight kind of figured into it, but that was one of the things, and he beat him with his big Claymore." [47:00 - 47:49]

Drew McIntyre is scheduled to battle Cody Rhodes on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. It will be interesting to see if the veteran can defeat The American Nightmare and head into Elimination Chamber 2024 with momentum.

