  Drew McIntyre has emotional reaction to a fan's terminal brain cancer announcement

Drew McIntyre has emotional reaction to a fan's terminal brain cancer announcement

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Oct 27, 2025 01:30 GMT
Drew has reacted (Credit: WWE.com)
Drew has reacted (Credit: WWE.com)

Drew McIntyre has broken character to emotionally react to a fan announcing that he has terminal brain cancer. He sent the message on social media.

Jordan, a wrestling fan, who is a known supporter of Drew McIntyre, informed everyone that he had been disagnosed with terminal brain cancer. He said that he was starting radiotherapy early in November, and tht he was waiting for results. He added that he was still waiting for the full diagnosis on the start date.

"Hard to find the “correct” words to put it across but October 15th after a stay in hospital I was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. Will start radiotherapy early November and will get the full diagnosis on the start date as they are still waiting for results to come back but treatment will be to maintain quality of life and to prolong life. Hopefully still be filling your feeds with nonsense for many years but we will see how it goes."
Drew McIntyre reacted and said that it was not about how hard someone hit, but how hard someone could take a hit and keep going ahead. He encouraged the fan breaking his usual heel character, and said that he wanted Jordan there when he got himself back to the top, as well as when the Rangers football team managed the same thing, given that they are both supporters.

"Remember, It's not about how hard you hit, it's about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward. How much you can take and keep moving forward. Keep fighting & moving forward mate, I want you here for when Rangers get back on top (even if I’ve got to manage them myself)"
Drew McIntyre has found a new rival in Jimmy Uso

While Drew McIntyre has been going after Cody Rhodes and the WWE Championship, he found a new rival in the form of Jimmy Uso on SmackDown.

Following a mysterious attack on Jacob Fatu, McIntyre has been blamed for it, though the star has maintained that he had nothing to do with it at all.

He destroyed Uso on RAW this past week, but it remains to be seen what's next for the two stars.

Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

