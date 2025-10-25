WWE SmackDown Results: Top champ wiped out; Superstar saved by wife (10/24/2025)

Cody Rhodes ran into Jimmy Uso before WWE SmackDown, and Uso thanked him for standing up for Jacob Fatu last week. Cody asked about Jey, and when Jimmy asked for advice, he said that the Usos should do what is best for each of them.Rhodes made his entrance and kicked off the show before apologizing for attacking Drew McIntyre with the title belt during their match last week. Drew emerged from the crowd and said he didn't want excuses or apologies.Drew scoffed at the fans for being brainwashed by &quot;corporate Cody's propaganda&quot; and said that he would &quot;finish his story&quot; at Saturday Night's Main Event by beating Rhodes.McIntyre insisted he didn't attack Jacob and insinuated that Jimmy, like his wife Naomi, had attacked Jade Cargill. Jimmy attacked Drew from behind, and a brawl broke out before security arrived to break it up.Back after a break on SmackDown, Drew was talking to Nick Aldis backstage when Jimmy attacked him once more.WWE SmackDown Results (October 24, 2025):The MFT def. Shinsuke Nakamura &amp; Rey FenixTiffany Stratton def. Kiana JamesIlja Dragunov def. Aleister Black to retain the United States ChampionshipDrew McIntyre def. Jimmy UsoWWE SmackDown Results: The MFT vs Shinsuke Nakamura &amp; Rey FenixNakamura was in control early on and got some big moves in before Fenix tagged in and Tama Tonga took him down with a cheap shot from the apron. Tama tagged in and hit a big clothesline before he and Mateo isolated Fenix in the corner.Rey got a near-fall off a moonsault before Nakamura took Mateo out at ringside. Solo caused a distraction, and Talla Tonga hit a chokeslam on Rey on the apron before Tama got the Cutthroat running elbow for the win.Result: The MFT def. Shinsuke Nakamura &amp; Rey FenixGrade: BBackstage on SmackDown, Jimmy Uso said that he wanted to fight Drew tonight, and Nick Aldis booked them in a No DQ match.Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre walked up to Giulia backstage on SmackDown, asking them to &quot;merge their brands.&quot; Kiana James came in and called Green a 'discount diva' before she and Giulia walked off.WWE SmackDown Results: Tiffany Stratton vs Kiana JamesStratton got a big right hook early on, but thanks to a distraction by Giulia, James tossed her into the barricades outside. Back in the ring, Kiana got a beatdown on the champ before driving her into the corner with a spear and getting a near fall off a knee strike.Stratton came back with some strikes and got the moonsault, but Kiana hit her with the powerbomb for another near fall. Stratton dropped Kiana off the top rope with a reversal before getting the Swanton Bomb and then the Prettiest Moonsault Ever for the win.Result: Tiffany Stratton def. Kiana JamesGrade: CGiulia attacked Stratton post-match and hit the Arrivederci before Jade Cargill came out to make the save. Cargill sent the heels running before helping the champ up.Just as they were celebrating the win, Cargill attacked Stratton and sent her down to the floor before tossing her into the steel steps. Cargill kicked the champ all across the ringside before officials came in to stop her. Jade resumed the attack, stomping on Tiffy's leg before walking off.Backstage on SmackDown, Sami Zayn congratulated Ilja Dragunov and passed on the legacy of the open challenge.Ilja Dragunov was out next and put out an open challenge for the United States Championship. Aleister Black answered the challenge, and the match began right away.WWE SmackDown Results: Ilja Dragunov (c) vs Aleister Black - United States Championship matchDragunov tried for the Konstatin Special early on but missed before Black tossed him outside the ring and into the barricades. Black got some big strikes before the champ came back with the boots in the corner, followed by German Suplexes.Black came back with some kicks to the head before reversing a big slam. Dragunov managed to hit the powerbomb before Black countered the H Bomb. The champ came back with a top rope senton before Black countered the Torpedo Moscow with a knee to the face.Aleister got a near fall off the brainbuster before Dragunov hit Torpedo Moscow. Black's wife, Zelina Vega, interfered and stopped the H Bomb attempt before the referee sent her backstage. Damian Priest came out with a burn mark on his face and distracted Black before the champ hit Torpedo Moscow for the win.Result: Ilja Dragunov def. Aleister Black to retain the United States ChampionshipGrade: B+Priest attacked Black and tossed him outside the ring before beating him up on the announce table. Priest got two steel chairs out and set Black up on the announce table for a con-chair-to type move, but Zelina attacked him from behind and went after the injured eye, allowing Aleister to escape.Backstage on SmackDown, Nia Jax walked up to Charlotte and Alexa Bliss before asking which one of them would betray the other. Alexa and Nia set up a match for next week before we headed for the main event.WWE SmackDown Results: Drew McIntyre vs Jimmy Uso - No DQ MatchThe match went outside and into the crowd right away, with Jimmy in control. Back to the ringside, Jimmy brought a table out, but Drew tossed him into the barricades. McIntyre took a big kick before coming back with a belly-to-belly suplex at ringside.Back in the ring, McIntyre attacked Jimmy with a steel chair before Uso dodged a Claymore into a chair. Jimmy set up a table in the ring before taking the Futureshock.Drew took a Samoan Drop through the table before McIntyre blocked the splash with a chair shot. Drew followed up with the Claymore and got the win.Result: Drew McIntyre def. Jimmy UsoGrade: B+After the match, Drew used the steel chair to choke Jimmy out, and the officials came out to stop him. Cody Rhodes ran to the ring and attacked Drew, tossing him over the barricades before checking on Uso. As Cody was distracted, Drew came back and hit him with the Claymore before WWE SmackDown went off the air.