Drew McIntyre gives himself a new WWE nickname

Drew McIntyre has been doing some of the best heel work of his career in WWE lately. He has now given himself a new nickname heading into Royal Rumble this year.

The Scottish Warrior has been going after every member of the OG Bloodline who screwed him over in the past. He has taken out the likes of Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso.

During the go-home episode of RAW before Royal Rumble, Drew McIntyre confronted Paul Heyman after Roman Reigns was revealed as the cover star for WWE 2K25. The Scotsman held himself responsible for The Bloodline's success and called himself the "catalyst of it all."

Trending

McIntyre bragged about winning the 2020 Royal Rumble by eliminating Roman Reigns and slaying Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36.

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

The Scottish star said he made The Wiseman relevant and asked the veteran to thank him for making it to the cover of WWE 2K25 alongside Roman Reigns.

During the segment, he also called himself the "Daddy of the Bloodline."

Expand Tweet

Drew McIntyre then asked Paul Heyman to do him a favor and tell his "boy" he would eliminate him in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match.

The Wiseman agreed to pass his message to his Tribal Chief, referring to Roman Reigns, but later realized Drew McIntyre was talking about CM Punk.

If one may recall, Heyman owes Punk a favor. Are the two men in cahoots behind Reigns' back? Only time will tell.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback