Drew McIntyre humbles Sami Zayn after WWE RAW victory; Unfortunate streak continues for the Bloodline member

Drew McIntyre defeated Sami Zayn this week on WWE RAW. He has now humbled The Underdog from the Underground on social media.

Since Survivor Series last year, Drew McIntyre has been busy targeting the OG Bloodline members for reuniting with Roman Reigns. It started with a backstage assault on Jey Uso on the December 2, 2024, episode of RAW. The same night, he also attacked Sami Zayn after his match against Seth Rollins.

The two men squared off two weeks later on RAW and McIntyre picked up the win. However, when McIntyre ambushed Seth Rollins on the January 20 episode of the red brand, Sami came out to help him. Hence, this week on RAW, McIntyre and Zayn faced off against each other again.

Trending

During the match, it was revealed that McIntyre had beaten Sami in 10 of their previous singles matches. This week was no different either as The Scottish Psychopath picked up another win over Zayn.

Fans drowned out a popular wrestler with 'She's a racist' chants recently

Following this win, Drew McIntyre added insult to injury as he took to social media to humble his rival.

"11-0," posted McIntyre.

Check out his post below:

CM Punk recently called Drew McIntyre a clown

CM Punk and Drew McIntyre are no strangers to each other. They spent most of 2024 engaged in a heated personal rivalry that culminated in a Hell in a Cell match at Bad Blood 2024. While it looked like the feud may be over, the Scottish Superstar indicated otherwise this week on RAW when he told Paul Heyman that he was coming after Punk in the Royal Rumble Match.

WWE recently uploaded an episode of Playback in which several stars reacted to last year's Men's Royal Rumble Match. Punk promoted the video on his Instagram story and fired a shot at McIntyre by placing a clown emoji over The Scottish Psychopath's face.

Check out his Instagram Story here.

Screengrab of CM Punk's Instagram Story (Credit: Punk's Instagram)

It will be interesting to see if McIntyre and CM Punk continue their rivalry during the 2025 Royal Rumble Match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback