Drew McIntyre justifies recent actions with interesting update; Sheamus and several other WWE stars react

Drew McIntyre attempted to justify his recent actions following this week's episode of WWE RAW, and several WWE stars reacted. The Scottish Warrior will be squaring off against Damian Priest at WrestleMania 41.

Drew McIntyre picked up a victory over Randy Orton this past Friday night on SmackDown after Kevin Owens provided a distraction. He teamed up with Shinsuke Nakamura on the March 21 edition of SmackDown, but the duo lost to Damian Priest and Jimmy Uso. McIntyre attacked Priest after the match and hit him with a Claymore to the face.

The Archer of Infamy got his revenge this past Friday night on SmackDown and slammed McIntyre on top of a car in the parking lot. The veteran took to Instagram today to suggest that he wasn't the villain in the story and shared a picture with his cat. The former champion is also sporting an eye patch now following Priest's attack.

"Do you see who the real villains are now?" asked McIntyre.

Sheamus, Chelsea Green, Natalya, and more stars reacted to the 39-year-old's post, and you can check it out in the image below.

Several stars reacted to McIntyre's message on social media. [Image credit: Drew McIntyre's Instagram]

McIntyre captured the World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins last year at WrestleMania XL, but Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract minutes later to win the title. Damian Priest has also eliminated McIntyre from the Men's Royal Rumble and Men's Elimination Chamber matches this year.

Vince Russo praises Drew McIntyre's promo on WWE SmackDown

WWE veteran Vince Russo complimented Drew McIntyre after his promo with Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton on this past Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's BroDown show, Russo praised the SmackDown star for not letting the crowd dictate his promo. The legend has been frustrated with stars stopping their promos to react to the fans on WWE television.

"On Friday, God bless him, Drew McIntyre talked right over them, and they shut up. Drew McIntyre did not sell for that crowd one single time, and literally when he talked over them, they shut up. It's the other marks in the ring that [sic] are encouraging them to sing and dance and carry on, like freaking marks, bro. That's why Drew McIntyre's, like, is the tail gonna wag the dog, or are we gonna own this promo. And he talked right over them, and they shut up!" he said. [From 16:50 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Damian Priest had an impressive reign as World Heavyweight Champion after cashing in on Drew McIntyre but lost the title to Gunther after Finn Balor betrayed him at WWE SummerSlam last year.

