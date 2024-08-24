Drew McIntyre loses to 9-time champion for the seventh time in 4 months after SmackDown goes off the air

Drew McIntyre appeared for the post-SmackDown dark match (the second of two bouts) and suffered a stunning defeat, which marked his seventh defeat to a nine-time champion in just four months.

The first post-SmackDown dark match saw Liv Morgan defend her Women's World Championship against Kairi Sane. Drew McIntyre was then scheduled to close the show against his long-time enemy - nine-time tag team champion 'Main Event' Jey Uso. Of course, McIntyre was swarmed with "CM Punk" chants and Jey Uso nearly made him break character by telling him to 'Yeet' to get the crowd to stop.

Jey Uso, who was a red-hot crowd favorite and received better reactions than anyone on the broadcasted SmackDown show, defeated Drew McIntyre yet again after SmackDown went off the air. If you include the Fatal Four-Way match on the RAW after WrestleMania 40 along with all the singles matches they've had in non-televised bouts, this marked McIntyre's seventh loss to Jey in just four months.

It will be a bitter pill to swallow for the Scotsman, but for the crowd in Washington DC, it was nothing short of a treat. According to one fan in attendance, Jey's theme song played for 10 minutes straight after he won the match.

He spent the rest of the time celebrating with the crowd. This was just one day after he turned 39.

Fans are desperately waiting for Jey Uso to make a mark and win a singles title.

