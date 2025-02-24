Drew McIntyre makes intense Elimination Chamber prediction ahead of RAW

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre made a bold Elimination Chamber prediction ahead of tonight's edition of RAW. The Scottish Warrior was defeated by Jimmy Uso this past Friday on SmackDown but attacked the veteran after the match.

McIntyre defeated LA Knight and Jimmy Uso earlier this month on SmackDown to qualify for the six-man bout at the premium live event on March 1. Ahead of tonight's go-home edition of the red brand, the 39-year-old took to his X (fka Twitter) account and remembered his victory in last year's bout. He also made an intense prediction about winning the Men's Elimination Chamber Match for the third time in his career.

"One year ago today. Soon to be 3x," he wrote.

McIntyre won the match last year and went on to capture the World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL. However, Damian Priest, with some help from CM Punk, cashed in his Money in the Bank contract minutes later to become champion. Priest also eliminated The Scottish Warrior from the Men's Royal Rumble Match this year.

Former WWE star does not believe the company will be pushing Drew McIntyre anytime soon

EC3 recently suggested that the company may not put Drew McIntyre in a prominent position on the card until after WWE WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws show, the former WWE Superstar EC3 commented on the rivalry between Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest. The veteran noted that the rest of the top stars on the roster may already have plans for The Show of Shows, and McIntyre might not get another push until later this year.

"Maybe it's just a significant win for Drew and all the other guys are, top guys are tied up. They can push him forward post-'Mania. [...] But again, I am not too keen on creative. I have seen how Priest has definitely been portrayed since he won the [World] Title. That was the last time I saw him with any significance," he said. [3:13 onwards]

You can check out EC3's comments in the video below:

Drew McIntyre revealed during a virtual media junket today that he could not bend his knee ahead of WWE SmackDown last week and had fluid drained from it before his match against Jimmy Uso. It will be interesting to see if The Scottish Warrior can win the Men's Elimination Chamber Match again this weekend.

