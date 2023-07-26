Drew McIntyre needs to be bullied and buried on WWE TV, says veteran

Drew McIntyre received an enormous pop upon his return at WWE Money in the Bank in London. The Scotsman knocked out Gunther with a Claymore, immediately making an impact after months of absence. He might just be the one to disrupt the Intercontinental Champion's year-plus title reign come SummerSlam on August 5th at Ford Field in Detroit.

Despite all of this, Bully Ray believes McIntyre needs a really strong adversary in order to reach his full potential.

Speaking on Busted Open, the veteran discussed Drew's introduction to the main roster in 2009 by none other than the former WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon. Bully Ray is convinced that McIntyre needs "a prototypical and stereotypical textbook bully-esque character" opposite him for fans to emotionally invest in what he does.

Ray feels McMahon should return to television and anoint another star as the "Chosen One" in order to push the Scotsman over the edge. However, the task lies in finding the biggest adversary for Drew McIntyre:

"I don't know who's out there in WWE who can breathe down Drew's neck and bring that next evolution of Drew out," he said. "But I think if we never see it, you're never going to see Drew go any higher on the card than where he's at now. You're never going to hear bigger reactions for Drew McIntyre ... unless you get Drew the right opponent." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

The Ring General is close to breaking Honky Tonk Man's record as the all-time longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion. But in order to do so, he has to survive Drew McIntyre at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

When Hall of Famer spoke candidly about Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship reign

Drew McIntyre eliminated then-champion Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble on January 27, 2020, to kickstart a WrestleMania program with The Beast. The program ended up with the Scotsman finally winning the top prize in WWE. He held on to the title for almost a full year, briefly dropping and regaining it from Randy Orton.

Speaking on The Hall of Fame with Booker T & Brad Gilmore, Booker T shared his thoughts on Drew's reign during the ThunderDome Era. When a fan asked whether he was a bland champion, the Hall of Famer pointed to the pandemic:

"I think Drew has done what he possibly could with what he got to work with," Booker T began. "It's really really hard to do it through that camera lens only."

The veteran feels the ball was dropped to The Scotsman at the wrong time, considering the loud reactions the latter constantly received from live crowds:

"That right there has taken a lot away from Drew McIntyre's title run."

Will Drew McIntyre dethrone Gunther at SummerSlam and win the 44-year-old title that the former has only held once in his career? You can read more about why the Scotsman, and not another former WWE Champion, should be the one to hand The Ring General his first pinfall loss on the main roster here.

