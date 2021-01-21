Drew McIntyre reveals his first thoughts after finding out he tested positive for COVID-19

Drew McIntyre has revealed his first thoughts on testing positive for COVID-19.

The WWE Champion recently tested positive for the virus and has been away from in-ring action as he was in quarantine.

Drew McIntyre last competed on RAW Legends Night where he successfully defended his WWE Championship against Keith Lee before being confronted by Golberg.

The following week on RAW, the WWE Champion was scheduled to face Randy Orton in a non-title bout but the match was scrapped after it was revealed that McIntyre tested positive for COVID-19.

During a recent interaction on The Arash Markazi Show, the WWE Champion opened up on contracting the virus and he revealed that he was happy they managed to catch it.

"I mean, my first thoughts were honestly, you know, this is why we do the test. You know, throughout the whole pandemic from the beginning, we've never stopped running right up until now. WWE has been testing everybody, before you even allowed to enter the building, and I'm so glad that they caught and I never knew I had—I've been following the strict safety guidelines. The general was wearing a mask and social distancing, but I've taken it to another level where my wife and I don't leave the house essentially, aside to go to work, and I still managed to catch it." said Drew McIntyre.

During his appearance on RAW last week via satellite, Drew McIntyre stated that he didn't show any symptoms of the virus, but he told everyone that COVID-19 should not be taken lightly.

Drew McIntyre opens up on being asymptomatic

Drew McIntyre is the current WWE Champion

Drew McIntyre also had a special message to share with the world and the WWE Champion stated that he was glad he didn't infect other Superstars. He also added that he is very fortunate to be asymptomatic.

"So, everyone out there, just keep wearing those masks, they'll get you, so you got to really really try because it is out there—it's about. So glad we caught it before I was able to pass it to my fellow roster members who might have passed it to somebody in the high-risk category. So I'm just very, very happy that WWE has been testing as much as they have. And I'm very fortunate to be asymptomatic." said Drew McIntyre.

Drew McIntyre is currently scheduled to return to WWE Monday Night RAW next week along with Golberg before their WWE Championship match at the Royal Rumble PPV.

