Drew McIntyre says he is ready to "live by the sword"

WWE Superstar and former two-time world champion Drew McIntyre has taken to social media to share a live update as he prepares for the road to WrestleMania.

The Scottish Warrior has many trademark maneuvers and looks that identify him to the WWE Universe, one being his trusty sword. The blade, which he has named Angela after his late mother, has accompanied him to the ring on many occasions and was even used to cut the ring ropes during a feud he had with Sheamus seven months ago. Fortunately, The Celtic Warrior managed to escape being decapitated.

McIntyre's Scottish heritage was amplified when Angela made its way into the picture and he doesn't seem to be done using it as a prop anytime soon. The former 3MB member shared a photo on his Twitter showing off the gorgeous instrument and told fans that he plans on living by its code.

"Live by the sword..."

Drew McIntyre has a big match in store for him at WrestleMania 39

Drew McIntyre currently has his eyes on GUNTHER and the WWE Intercontinental Championship, a match that is supposedly set for the Showcase of the Immortals this April in Los Angeles.

McIntyre did confront the Ring General on last Friday's edition of SmackDown but ended up brawling with the Viking Raiders as the Imperium leader watched on fresh off of a victory.

A showdown with GUNTHER was always the plan for McIntyre. A report recently surfaced revealing that he was originally going to compete for a world title and headline one night of WrestleMania 39, but those plans obviously changed. McIntyre last challenged for a world title against Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle, but came up short in his effort.

Whether he's competing for the world title or the Intercontinental title, Drew McIntyre has proven that he is one of WWE's top superstars, and he will likely remain in that position for many years to come.

Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here

Poll : 0 votes