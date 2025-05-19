Drew McIntyre sends message to fans as part of new project with The Rock

Drew McIntyre sent a message to WWE fans today as part of a new project with The Rock. The Scottish Warrior will be in action this weekend at Saturday Night's Main Event.

The Rock and Under Armour have launched Project Rock, a line of athletic apparel and accessories for people who want to push their limits. Drew McIntyre is collaborating with Project Rock and shared a video ahead of tonight's edition of WWE RAW.

"I just want to take a moment to say thank you for all of your support in my latest You Against You campaign. It came out unbelievable, and the response from all of you and the boys and girls at WWE was incredible. So as a thank you, I want to send you guys some gear. Especially those of you in the fight every day, pushing through the hard stuff," said McIntyre.

McIntyre noted that there was a time when he thought his career was over, but he pushed through and became successful.

"There was a time when I thought my own career was finished. When I was in a very dark place, and when I thought I couldn't get lower, I got lower, and lost sight of everything I worked so hard for. So I know what it feels like to be in your own way, telling yourself that you are not ready, you are not good enough. But how you handle the inner struggle, that is what defines you," he added.

You can check out McIntyre's comments in the post below:

Drew McIntyre will be facing Damian Priest in a Steel Cage match at Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend.

WWE analyst pitches interesting storyline for The Rock and Drew McIntyre

Sam Roberts recently pitched an intriguing storyline for The Rock and Drew McIntyre on WWE television.

John Cena turned heel and aligned with The Rock at Elimination Chamber. Speaking on an episode of Notsam Wrestling, Roberts suggested that McIntyre be revealed as his final protégé and battle with Cena, resulting in the 48-year-old becoming a babyface again.

"Drew coming in at the very end of that and starting a rivalry with John Cena because John Cena turned on The Final Boss I think is the best way to close the loop on this insane Final Boss stuff and make John Cena a babyface again," he added. [38:54 - 40:00]

You can check out the video below:

Drew McIntyre defeated Damian Priest in a Sin City Street Fight at WrestleMania 41 last month. It will be fascinating to see which star emerges victorious in the Steel Cage match at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event next weekend.

