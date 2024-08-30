Drew McIntyre sends a message before WWE Bash in Berlin; makes a promise about CM Punk

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre has been feuding with CM Punk. The Second City Saint has challenged The Scottish Warrior to a Strap Match at the Bash in Berlin. However, before their match, The Scotsman sent a message to Punk’s fans.

Drew McIntyre has always asked the crowd to cheer for him instead of CM Punk since he was always there for them in WWE, fighting matches and winning titles. However, despite his absence, the WWE Universe mostly gravitates toward The Cult of Personality and chants his name.

On X/Twitter, McIntyre has called fans out for sticking to nostalgia instead of cheering for the man who was there for them. He also said that while he forgives the crowd for this behavior, he would punish Punk in the strap match.

“I’m disappointed in those who chose a nostalgia act over someone who was with you through the darkest of hours… But that’s okay because I still forgive you, because you do not know what you are doing 🙏,” Drew wrote.

Drew McIntyre has a warning for CM Punk

CM Punk has cost Drew McIntyre the World Heavyweight Championship twice so far. On the other hand, the latter has stolen a bracelet from Punk and has also left him bloodied and battered after falsely claiming that he quit WWE.

In an interview with Nerd Reactor, The Scottish Psychopath claimed he would end Punk’s career at Bash in Berlin.

"I'll fly to Berlin on Thursday. We'll have media and the kickoff show in Berlin on Friday. The match with Punk, where I end his career, on Saturday," he said.

The Scottish Warrior had defeated CM Punk in a one-on-one match at SummerSlam, proving himself as the superior wrestler. However, Punk gained an advantage by whipping McIntyre using his belt a few weeks ago on RAW.

It would be interesting to see if McIntyre defeats The Second City Saint once again or if Punk wins his bracelet back from the Scotsman.

