Drew McIntyre sends three-word message following return to WWE RAW

Drew McIntyre shocked the crowd in The O2 Arena at WWE Money in the Bank with a return no one saw coming. Wasting no time, right off the bat, he made his intentions clear.

A summer feud between The Scotsman and Gunther has got fans riled up, as their last encounter was at WrestleMania 39 in a triple threat. The bout was deemed a five-star classic by the Wrestling Observer.

This week's on RAW, Drew McIntyre made his first appearance on the red brand since the Draft, the former WWE Champion saved Matt Riddle from a beatdown by Imperium. After the segment, backstage, The Scottish Warrior and Riddle agreed to team up to take on Gunther's faction next week.

When Byron Saxton joined the duo for a quick interview, the crowd chanted, "Take your top off," which McIntyre acknowledged. He shared a post on his social media handle as well:

"I hear everything," McIntyre wrote.

Drew McIntyre vs. Gunther in a first-ever one-on-one encounter could be a blockbuster addition to the SummerSlam match card.

Will Drew McIntyre eventually face 37-year-old WWE Superstar on RAW?

A large section of the fanbase hopes to see Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship. Ever since The Scottish Warrior lost to Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle, many have voiced their displeasure at WWE for not booking McIntyre to win the world title again.

Big E recently appeared on WWE After The Bell, during which he heaped praise at The Scotsman for carrying the company during the pandemic:

"I think of Drew [McIntyre] all the time. I take my hat off to him because he held us down during a really tough time, but he never really got the acclaim of being champion in front of tens of thousands of people like he should have, but it was really special because I got to have that moment in front of fans." [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

In 2020, Drew McIntyre captured the WWE Championship from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36. He then successfully defended the title against Seth Rollins at Money in the Bank.

While Seth Rollins is currently embroiled in a feud with The Judgment Day, the sly creative team may have already subtly teased The Visionary's next rival. You can read more about it here.

