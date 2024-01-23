Drew McIntyre sends warning ahead of major WWE RAW match

Tonight's WWE RAW will feature the go-home build for Royal Rumble. Drew McIntyre is set for a major match on the show, and now he's just issued an interesting warning.

RAW is scheduled to feature McIntyre vs. Damian Priest. This will be their first-ever singles match. Despite McIntyre joining Priest and The Judgment Day for a WarGames loss in November 2023, there has been tension between the two for a while, and that boiled over when The Scottish Psychopath foiled The Archer of Infamy's recent Money In the Bank cash-in.

A WWE cameraman caught up with McIntyre as he was arriving at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans for tonight's RAW. He said this is a must-win and warned Priest that he would also have to deal with Rhea Ripley after tonight's loss.

"Brother, looking for some words? OK... this is a must-win for Drew McIntyre, and I'm going to win. Priest you're going to have to face your punishment but not from me... it's going to be bad from me, but you're going to have to face Mami when I beat you. You want some more words? Check out my Twitter," he said.

The Chosen One's plug for his X account is a reference to how he took shots at top WWE Superstars earlier today in responding to a message from Triple H.

McIntyre was also in the news today for the latest backstage update on his future and contract status. It was noted that the former WWE Champion is yet to sign a new contract and will soon become a free agent. He is still scheduled for Men's Royal Rumble this weekend.

What is your prediction for tonight's Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest match on RAW? Do you think Drew McIntyre should leave and go to AEW? Sound off in the comments below!

