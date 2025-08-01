Drew McIntyre sends warning ahead of WWE SummerSlam

Drew McIntyre delivered a warning to Jelly Roll ahead of WWE SummerSlam. The Scottish Warrior was in danger of missing the premium live event due to being stranded in the United Kingdom, but has returned to the United States in time for the show.McIntyre will be teaming up with Logan Paul at WWE SummerSlam to battle Randy Orton and Jelly Roll in a tag team match. Ahead of the PLE this weekend, Drew McIntyre shared a video alongside a SpongeBob SquarePants mascot and delivered a warning to the country singer. He suggested that the 40-year-old doesn't belong in a wrestling ring and would likely get hurt at WWE SummerSlam 2025.&quot;Everybody loves Jelly Roll. On the stage, I think he is a great singer, but just because I can sing in the shower doesn't mean I'm going to start a singing career, like he shouldn't be in a WWE ring. Right? Does that make sense? So even in Bikini Bottom, they are agreeing that Drew McIntyre is going to mess up Jelly Roll, and it is absolutely justified,&quot; he said. [From 0:11 - 0:30]The former World Heavyweight Champion shared a video earlier this week revealing that he was trapped in the United Kingdom after attending a wedding. However, he later noted in another video that Logan Paul sent him a private jet to return to the United States.Former WWE writer reacts to Drew McIntyre criticizing the locker roomWrestling legend Vince Russo recently reacted to Drew McIntyre's claim that the majority of the locker room looked like they didn't belong on WWE television.McIntyre recently suggested that many of his peers needed to hit the gym, and Russo reacted to his comments on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show. Russo claimed that today's stars are not as professional as they were in the past.&quot;He said 25% of this roster belongs on this roster. And Drew talks about, my friends call me and say, 'Drew, you know I watched the wrestling show tonight. I could beat those guys in the ring.' And Drew was saying on the show, 'Guys, at least go to the gym. At least make an effort to go to the gym.' Bill, these are not pros. These are not pros that you were interviewing and sitting next to in PWI in your heyday. These are children, they are hacks, they are not professional, and, quite frankly, Bill, they s*ck.&quot; [From 19:00 onwards]You can check out the video below:It will be fascinating to see if Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul can defeat Jelly Roll and Randy Orton at WWE SummerSlam this weekend.If you use the quote from the first half of this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.