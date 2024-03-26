Drew McIntyre shares interesting insight following WWE RAW

Drew McIntyre has taken to social media to make an interesting claim following last night's explosive episode of WWE RAW in Chicago, Illinois.

CM Punk returned to a great reaction from the crowd at the Allstate Arena. He called out Drew McIntyre and the two stars traded words. World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins joined the party and it was eventually revealed that CM Punk would be on commentary for the World Heavyweight Championship match between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania.

Seth Rollins got the last laugh and hit McIntyre with a stomp as Punk watched on from the ring apron. The Men's Elimination Chamber winner took to Instagram today to reveal that last night was as much fun as fans thought it was.

CM Punk tore his triceps during the Men's Royal Rumble match in January. Drew McIntyre has taken credit for the injury and has kept his rivalry with the controversial star alive as he recovers from the injury.

WWE RAW star discusses being in a prominent spot at WrestleMania

Sami Zayn lost to Bronson Reed last night on WWE RAW due to a distraction by Intercontinental Champion Gunther. The veteran will be challenging Gunther for the title at The Show of Shows next month.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Zayn said he feels lucky to be in a title match at WrestleMania after main eventing Night 1 last year. He added that he is excited about the opportunity to challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship:

"If you watch WWE, you can see how fast things move. I'm just, I feel very lucky to be in the position a year later, challenging the longest-reigning, most dominant Intercontinental Champion of all time. If you're not in that top, top match with Cody and Roman and The Rock or whatever, I'd say this is the biggest match outside of that you could want to be in. So I'm pretty grateful to find myself in that spot and excited about it," he said. [From 02:08 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

WWE fans are eargerly awaiting this year's WrestleMania. Only time will tell if either Drew McIntyre or Sami Zayn will leave the premium live event as champion.

Poll : Are you excited about CM Punk on commentary for the WHC match at WrestleMania? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion