Drew McIntyre is using his Twitter account to tease the stipulations for his upcoming non-title match against Dolph Ziggler. The WWE Champion was challenged to a match by Dolph Ziggler last week, with Ziggler practically begging Drew McIntyre to accept. While Drew McIntyre accepted, it was only after he was given the right to pick any stipulation that he wanted when he faced Ziggler on WWE RAW.

Dolph Ziggler had managed to get the right to choose his stipulations against Drew McIntyre for their match at WWE Extreme Rules and had chosen to reveal it at the very last moment. He had stipulated that Drew McIntyre was to face him in a No DQ match, where the No DQ rules applied only for Dolph Ziggler, but if Drew McIntyre tried to do anything, he would lose his WWE Championship.

Drew McIntyre mocks Dolph Ziggler with stipulations for their WWE RAW match

Now, Drew McIntyre has returned the favor, and will not reveal the stipulation for his non-title match against Dolph Ziggler until the last moment. With that being the case, McIntyre has decided to have some fun with Dolph Ziggler and is mocking him on Twitter, suggesting different stipulations.

First, Drew McIntyre had fun hinting at an 'Eye for an Eye' match against Ziggler on WWE RAW.

I heard someone shout eye for an eye last week 👀 https://t.co/FATh3IUp2m — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) July 26, 2020

Dolph Ziggler was not happy with this match idea at all and said that the match should be 'Career for Career' instead.

make it career for career, coward https://t.co/HjcbP5wF7W — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) July 26, 2020

Drew McIntyre, however, was having none of that. Instead, he decided to continue to mock Ziggler ahead of their WWE RAW match. He posted a picture of a bald Dolph Ziggler, indicating that he was thinking of a hair vs hair match. Ziggler is known for being a fanatic about his hair and this is not a look that he would really want either. It's safe to say that heading into this match, Dolph Ziggler is not the happiest person in the world.

I’m booking the territory kid. Tho this image has caught my attention pic.twitter.com/SBI5g93qmo — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) July 26, 2020

It should be noted, that when the match was originally booked last week, WWE had touted it as a WWE Championship match. Now, that has been changed up, with there being a lot of speculation about Randy Orton possibly becoming involved in WWE RAW.