Drew McIntyre takes major shot at WWE locker room following RAW

Drew McIntyre has taken a major shot at the locker room following WWE RAW.

The former WWE Champion decided to align himself with The Judgment Day but could already be regretting that decision. The Judgment Day came up short in the Men's WarGames match and Drew McIntyre stormed out the ring following the loss.

Last night on RAW, Drew McIntyre confronted World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. McIntyre attacked the champion after Rollins revealed he would be defending the title against Jey Uso next week. Uso made the save and McIntyre retreated to end the segment.

The 38-year-old took to social media today to seemingly take a shot at the locker room. McIntyre shared the results of a poll that revealed 74% of the WWE Universe believe he is justified in his anger. The veteran reacted to the poll and claimed that the fans were smarter than most of the superstars in the locker room.

"It appears 74% of our fans are smarter than a lot of the boys in the back," he posted.

Expand Tweet

Wrestling veteran believes Drew McIntyre has lost momentum due to WWE's booking

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes that the promotion has let Drew McIntyre down by the way they have booked the popular superstar.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo suggested that McIntyre should have gotten the better of both Rollins and Uso last night to get some heat. Russo referred to the segment on RAW as "house show stuff" and noted that the promotion needs to get heat on McIntyre as a heel.

"Where's the heat, man? You're double-kicking McIntyre out of the ring. That's great house show stuff. You gotta get heat on McIntyre." [From 12:05 onwards]

You can check out the entire episode of Legion of RAW in the video below:

Sami Zayn confronted the former champion backstage last night on RAW and the two stars traded words. It was then revealed that McIntyre and Zayn will be squaring off in a singles match next week on the red brand. It will be interesting to see which star emerges victorious in their match next Monday night on RAW.

Have you enjoyed McIntyre's heel run so far? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.