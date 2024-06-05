Drew McIntyre takes serious shots at CM Punk following WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre has taken another shot at CM Punk. He has been in a heated rivalry with the Straight Edge Superstar since the latter cost him his hard-won World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL. While it is sometimes Punk who targets The Scottish Psychopath, the 38-year-old has initiated the attack this time.

McIntyre added a video to X where he pretended to be lost in WWE HQ after the June 3, 2024 episode of RAW. However, he was later seen opening the exit door and saying:

“Oh. All it took was some tricep strength.”

This was a shot at CM Punk, who had injured his tricep back in January at the Royal Rumble. Notably, this was the first match Punk fought in since his celebrated return to WWE which was almost a decade in waiting.

While CM Punk is out of in-ring action, he has been actively holding commentary sessions and trolling Drew McIntyre on the mic. Meanwhile, The Scotsman has scored a title match against Damian Priest for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Moreover, he will also have the home-field advantage at the Clash at the Castle PLE in Glasgow, Scotland. While McIntyre has offered ‘The Best in the World’ a title shot at SummerSlam if he wins, things won’t be easy for The Scottish Psychopath. This was clearly evident last night when he was attacked by The Judgment Day.

Drew McIntyre falls short of demolishing The Judgment Day

The main event of the June 3 episode of Monday Night RAW featured a match between Damian Priest and Rey Mysterio. Prior to the match, the WWE Heavyweight Champ was being interviewed in a backstage segment, and Drew McIntyre interrupted him. The Scotsman told Priest that he would lose his championship in less than two weeks.

McIntyre even showed up after the Mysterio vs. Priest showdown and ambushed the champion. However, The Judgment Day showed up soon and took him down. McIntyre was the second former champion neutralized by the heel faction that evening after Braun Strowman, who was demolished with a steel chair.

It will be interesting to see whether McIntyre can overcome The Judgment Day at Clash at the Castle next weekend.

