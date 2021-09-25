"I’ve never even heard the guy’s name" - Former WWE Manager on the issue with Kevin Owens' attacker (Exclusive)

Kevin Owens was attacked by the returning Riddick Moss last night on SmackDown.

It all went down as Baron Corbin presented the first episode of his talk show, 'Happy Talk.' Unsurprisingly, the first guest for the show was Corbin himself. He went on to interview himself and later bragged about his attack on KO last week. As The Prizefighter was about to make his way to the ring, he was blindsided by a man in a hood, who turned out to be Riddick Moss.

In this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell (aka Zeb Colter) stated that the issue with Moss was that people might not know him.

“You talk about Happy Corbin. Who was the guy under the hood that came in?... Oh! Oh got it! (claps sarcastically) Riddick Moss! How can I forget?! I’ve never even heard the guy’s name," Mantell said.

Moss previously won the 24/7 championship and held it for 40 days.

He also participated in the RAW Underground segments and won the majority of his matches in 2020 before getting injured last September.

Will Kevin Owens re-sign with WWE?

Kevin Owens is arguably one of the top talents that WWE has at the moment. However, his on-screen utilization is an entirely different question altogether.

As reported earlier, his contract is set to expire by January 31, 2022. In a now-deleted tweet, he recently dropped a massive hint suggesting a reunion with The Young Bucks and Adam Cole.

With top-tier talent like Cole and Bryan Danielson signing with AEW, KO might follow suit and join the company. In the meantime, it will be interesting to see how the feud between him and Corbin moves forward.

