ECW legend Sabu shares unfortunate update

ECW legend Sabu is one of the most destructive pro wrestlers, and he has the body to show for it. Now, he has opened up on how bad some of his injuries are.

The Human Highlight Reel made his pro wrestling debut back in 1984 and found success with numerous promotions such as ECW, WWE, WCW, TNA, and the violent FMW promotion of Japan. The one-time FTW Heavyweight Champion announced his retirement in November 2021. He then made his first AEW appearance on Dynamite last May but did not wrestle.

The 59-year-old recently discussed his injuries during Stories with Brisco & Bradshaw. Following a medical emergency in 2023 and issues with his back, Sabu said he's felt better as he currently needs operations on his knee, back, and shoulders.

"I'll tell you, I've felt better. I don't feel really bad, but I feel pretty bad. My knee, my back, and my shoulders, they all need surgery. I've been going to the gym lately, but I have to s*ck it up and go. It's never, 'Alright, today I feel good.' It's like, 'f*ck,' and it's tough... I need my knee and my shoulder replaced, but I haven't gotten around to it," he said.

The legend talked more about his various health issues.

"I had my hip replaced. It took me about six months until I felt like working out. The pain was gone the first day. ... My neck is alright. My back, I got spinal stenosis, and then my shoulder needs a complete replacement. My knee, also." [H/T to Fightful]

Sabu also said he does not know when he'll have these surgeries done because he's currently putting together plans for his final match ever, to potentially happen in the summer against another WWE legend.

Sabu to face WWE Hall of Famer in final match?

Rob Van Dam and Sabu are longtime friends, and they ran together inside the pro wrestling ring as two-time ECW World Tag Team Champions.

RVD and Sabu also faced off against each other as opponents. Van Dam won their last singles match at TNA Hardcore Justice in August 2010, but now the latter is interested in a rematch to close out his career.

The Human Highlight Reel spoke with JBL and Gerald Brisco for their podcast and said he's looking to work his last match in July of this year, if not later. He called it a "real final match, just one more pay-off" and talked about going up against Van Dam.

"It's probably gonna be Van Dam. I heard Van Dam say something about he wanted to have a Barbed Wire match. His last match, my last match. Yeah, whatever, let's do it. But I'd rather just wrestle him in a regular match. I wanna have one of my better matches. A Barbed Wire match, that's a gimmick. I don't really want a gimmick. The gimmick is my final match. That's the gimmick," he said. [From 1:02:02 – 1:02:22]

RVD has not wrestled since teaming with Hook for a win over Alex Reynolds and John Silver on the October 25, 2023 edition of AEW Dynamite. Sabu's last match looks to be a win over Mr. California at an XWW indie event on July 31, 2021.

