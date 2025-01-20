Eddie Guerrero's actress daughter moved by his legacy ahead of WWE journey

Eddie Guerrero is arguably one of the all-time greatest professional wrestlers. The second-generation member of wrestling's Guerrero Family had a 19-year Hall of Fame career and had a few children of his own. Now another talent of the Guerrero stock is ready to leave a massive mark on WWE.

Latino Heat followed in the footsteps of his father and brothers, debuting in the ring at age 18. Eddie would become a wrestling legend after stints with AAA, NJPW, ECW, WCW, and WWE, among others. He married Vickie Guerrero in 1990, and they had two daughters: Former NXT star Shaul Marie Guerrero born in 1990, and Sherilyn Amber Guerrero born in 1995.

Eddie dated a woman named Tara Mahoney during a brief two-year separation from Vickie, and had his third daughter in 2002 - Kaylie Marie Guerrero. The three-time wrestling Hall of Famer tragically passed away on November 13, 2005, at the age of 38.

Kaylie works as an actress and professional special effects makeup artist. The youngest Guerrero is active on social media, often posting about wrestling and interacting with fans. She has also teased a potential in-ring career or role with WWE. Kaylie recently rallied support from fans on X with a tweet about being inspired by her father's legacy and fired up to leave her mark.

"I’m ready to leave my mark. My father’s legacy only inspires me. I’d be lying if I said there wasn’t a fire inside of me. [fire emoji]," Guerrero wrote.

Guerrero shared a follow-up a while later, teasing some sort of potential development in the career of Eddie Guerrero's youngest. This update continued to draw support from wrestling fans.

"Looks like I'm in need of a mentor! [eyes emoji] [woman shrugging emoji]," Guerrero wrote.

Eddie Guerrero wrestled his final match on November 8, 2005, just days before his sudden passing in his hotel room from a heart attack. The 10-time WWE champion defeated Mr. Kennedy in a 4-minute DQ victory on SmackDown in a Survivor Series Team SmackDown qualifier.

Eddie Guerrero's daughter attends TNA PPV

TNA held its 13th Genesis Pay-Per-View event tonight from Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. A few NXT Superstars also worked the show under the new working relationship between WWE and TNA.

Eddie Guerrero's youngest daughter was in attendance for the first Genesis PPV since 2021. Kaylie Marie Guerrero previously announced she'd be attending the show, then tweeted a photo from the crowd before the pre-show. She also shared a photo of The Hardys after they retained the World Tag Team Championship over The Rascalz.

NXT's Cora Jade and Ashante "Thee" Adonis worked the show, along with NXT Tag Team Champions Axiom and Nathan Frazer. Adonis lost the pre-show opener to Jake Something, while Fraxiom watched The Hardys' win ahead of their Impact title defense against The Rascalz. Jade confronted Masha Slamovich after her Knockouts World Championship defense over Rosemary.

