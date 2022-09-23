WATCH: WWE tag team parodies CM Punk's Post-AEW All Out media scrum

NXT stars Edris Enofe, and Malik Blade made funny references to CM Punk's Post-AEW All Out media scrum on their YouTube Channel.

During the said scrum, the former WWE Champion took shots at Scott Colton (Colt Cabana), Hangman Adam Page, and the Executive Vice Presidents The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. Punk's comments led to a backstage altercation involving him, Ace Steel, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega.

Since then, all parties were stripped of their respective titles and suspended by Tony Khan. The altercation sent shockwaves throughout the wrestling landscape, with many subtly taking a dig at the stars.

The latest to mock the scrum was the NXT tag team of Edris Enofe and Malik Blade. The duo posted episode two of their show 'Black Table Talk' on YouTube. During the Q&A section, the two stars spoofed a portion of Punk's rant from the media scrum.

Enofe even had a towel around his neck (like Punk did at the media scrum) while saying that the Twitter user who asked the question probably shares a bank account with his mother.

"Will you try to win some b**ches!? They’re acting like we’re sitting here not trying to win s**t. That’s what they’re acting like [Enofe laughed]. You probably share a bank account with your mom, all right. I’m sorry if I’m coming off a little bit snippy. I’m old, I’m young and I’m f**king tired," said Enofe. [H/T Post Wrestling]

Check out the episode here:

Wrestling journalist believes that CM Punk could be 'done' with AEW

AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam saw Claudio Castagnoli lose his ROH World Title to Chris Jericho in an exciting match. With this win, The Wizard has become an eight-time world champion.

During the match, commentator Ian Riccaboni listed 35 former champs, but Punk's name wasn't mentioned. This is surprising because CM Punk is considered to be one of the greatest ROH World Champions.

Journalist Wade Keller mentioned on PWTorch's Dynamite post-show podcast that excluding Punk's name from the list of former ROH Champions could be a strong indication that he isn't returning to the company.

“I think this is noteworthy but not surprising he excluded CM Punk's name as he talked about some of the biggest names who have held the title. I'm not saying it's 100 percent sure thing but everything is pointing in the direction of some sort of buyout of his contract,” Keller said.

Punk underwent surgery after AEW All Out and will require at least six months to heal. Only time will tell if The Straight Edge Superstar will return to AEW after a full recovery.

What do you make of CM Punk's behavior at the media scrum? Sound off in the comments section below.

