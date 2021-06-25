"Enough is enough" - Alberto Del Rio hits back at Paige (Exclusive)

Alberto Del Rio claims two-time WWE Divas Champion Paige breached a $1 million confidentiality agreement by commenting on their relationship.

In October 2020, Del Rio (real name Jose Rodriguez Chucuan) was charged with aggravated kidnapping and four counts of sexual assault against his ex-fiancée, Reyna. Paige (real name Saraya-Jade Bevis) reacted to the charges, which were later dropped, by claiming Del Rio abused her during their time together.

Del Rio opened up about his recent charges in a wide-ranging interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta. He alleged that Paige’s family tried to make him breach the terms of their confidentiality agreement.

“Everybody knows who am I talking about,” Del Rio said. “We had a confidential agreement, you and I, for one million dollars. That’s the reason why I never, ever said anything. Even when your family, your brothers were poking and poking and poking me to provoke me and make me talk so you guys could come and collect that million dollars.

“I didn’t do it, but thank you, seriously thank you so much for being so… let’s call it naive… and breaching that confidential agreement, because now enough is enough. And everybody knows who am I talking about. Enough is enough.”

Watch Del Rio discuss his relationships with Paige and Reyna in the 10-minute video above. He also accused Paige of “spreading lies” about him shortly before his charges against Reyna were due to be dismissed.

Del Rio believes Paige should thank him

Paige was forced to retire from wrestling in 2018 due to injuries

Alberto Del Rio clarified that he has no intention of demanding $1 million from Paige after their confidentiality agreement was allegedly breached. The former WWE Champion also responded to Paige’s abuse claim by saying she was the one in their relationship who got arrested for domestic violence.

Had he not agreed to lie for her, Del Rio believes Paige would likely have lost her job with WWE.

“You’re lucky,” Del Rio added. “You should be saying, 'Thank you, Alberto,' because the only reason why you still have a job is because I never exposed you. I never told the truth about what really happened. The real story, not the bulls*** story that you and I gave to the media and the companies to protect you from losing your job.

“Right now, I can say there was only one person being arrested for domestic violence three different times – San Antonio, Vegas, and Orlando – and it wasn’t me. I never got arrested for any domestic violence when we were together.”

🇲🇽HECHO EN MÉXICO🇲🇽



➔Firma de autógrafos Mil Máscaras Oficial y Dos Caras

➔@PrideOfMexico VS @AndradeElIdolo VS CARLITO

➔@CintaDeOro y @ElTexanoJr VS @Psychooriginal e Hijo de Dos Caras

➔ @BlueDemonjr | Apollo | Toscano | H. de Fishman



📆 31 de julio 2021 | 📍 Payne Arena pic.twitter.com/xOb9fvH7dT — Más Lucha (@mas_lucha) June 11, 2021

Del Rio is set to return to the ring against Andrade and Carlito at the Hecho en Mexico event on July 31 in Hidalgo, Texas. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster and http://PayneArena.com.

He is also set to appear at Fabulous Lucha Libre on August 20 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tickets can be purchased at Event Brite.

