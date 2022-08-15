“We are going to see some great TV coming out of WWE” - Wrestling legend on Dexter Lumis’ return on RAW

Eric Bischoff has shared his thoughts on Dexter Lumis' return to WWE on this past week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

On April 29th, 2022, Lumis was released from WWE as part of the yearly budget cuts. This past week on RAW, a series of events throughout the show led to his shocking return to the company.

While speaking on SHAK Wrestling, Eric Bischoff shared his thoughts on the NXT star returning to WWE. The former WCW producer mentioned how refreshing it is to see a story played throughout the night with a satisfying payoff at the end.

“That is such a cool thing, and it seems so refreshing right? It’s such a basic story-telling tool and device in terms of writing that it seems ridiculous to me that we're all going, 'Wow, that was really cool.' (...) That's an example of a formula that we shouldn't be going,' Wow, that's cool.' We should just be getting sucked into these stoies because they keep you engaged... They [WWE] understand it for the first time in a long time then we are going to see some great TV coming out of WWE," Eric Bischoff said. [6:30 - 7:26]

Dexter Lumis was arrested on WWE RAW

This past week on RAW, during Kevin Owens' backstage interview segment, there was a car crash that was being dealt with by the authorities. Later on, police officers ran around and interrupted a segment involving Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky.

The night's main event was a match between AJ Styles and the Miz. The Phenomenal One emerged the victor in the bout, and as he was celebrating, there was a commotion at the security barricade. The police had arrested a guy who tried to jump the barricades.

The person was none other than Dexter Lumis. As the police were dragging him out of the arena, Lumis had his eyes locked on AJ Styles.

Are Dexter Lumis and AJ Styles going to feud with each other? What do you think? Let us know in the comments section below.

