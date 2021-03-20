Eric Bischoff picks a 6-time WWE Champion as his first choice to be the Hall of Fame inductor

As announced during the most recent episode of Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast, Eric Bischoff will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021.

Eric Bischoff will deservedly take his place alongside several other wrestling icons in the Hall of Fame, but the most pertinent question right now is about who will induct the former WCW booker.

BREAKING: As first announced on @AfterTheBellWWE, @EBischoff is the latest inductee in the WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021! #WWEHOF https://t.co/DTT5JiSBQ2 — WWE (@WWE) March 18, 2021

Eric Bischoff pitched a couple of names on a special edition of the "After 83 Weeks podcast with Christy Olson." Bischoff said that while there isn't an obvious answer, he would love to have Hulk Hogan do the honors of inducting him into the Hall of Fame.

Eric Bischoff considers the Hulkster to be one of his best friends, and the veterans have a well-documented history together in the business.

Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff were at the forefront of the Monday Night Wars, and the former Executive Director of SmackDown said that the 6-time WWE Champion would be his first choice.

"I don't know that there's an obvious answer to me. Clearly, Hulk [Hogan] is one of my best friends, and the history that we have together in the industry and the friendship that we've maintained…Certainly, if I have to sit down and think about that, that's [Hogan] probably where I'm going to go to first."

Eric Bischoff wants to share the WWE Hall of Fame moment with his family

Eric Bischoff, however, said he would sit down and ponder over his options. Bischoff wants to share his wonderful and potentially emotional induction moment on the Hall of Fame podium with his family.

He also mentioned the name of former WCW executive Bill Shaw as someone who could also induct him into the HOF. Bill Shaw backed Eric Bischoff in WCW, and the soon-to-be WWE Hall of Famer took the ball and ran with it.

"I've got a family that I would love to see up there too, and sharing that moment. My wife, or my wife and my kids, or there are other people. Bill Shaw, who gave me the real opportunity that I had in WCW, would be someone that I would think about. There's a lot of people that come to my mind that make sense." H/t WrestlingInc

Just..wow. Overwhelmed with so many great people here. I try to thank those with so many kind words, but today it’s going to be hard to keep up. If I fail to thank you individually, just know how much this means to me and my family. A sincere thank you to each of you. — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) March 18, 2021

Eric Bischoff is probably the only person in professional wrestling history to have given Vince McMahon a good run for his money. Bischoff led WCW to a 83-week win streak over WWE in the TV viewership and ratings battle.

His contributions towards shaping the most sensational era of wrestling are widely recognized in the industry.

Eric Bischoff rightfully deserves a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame, and he will be given the honor on April 6th. Who would you like to see induct Eric Bischoff into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021? Write down your picks in the comments section below.