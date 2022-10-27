"Eric can tell you any fabricated story he wants" – Ric Flair makes bold claim about WWE Hall of Famer

Ric Flair claims he was responsible for WCW promoting Eric Bischoff from an announcer role to an Executive Producer position.

In 1993, Flair joined WCW from WWE after being informed that WCW's Vice President of Wrestling Operations, Bill Watts, wanted to hire him. Shortly before his arrival, The Nature Boy learned that Watts had already left. To make matters worse, then-booker Ole Anderson confronted the 16-time world champion about his decision to lose to Mr. Perfect in his WWE farewell match.

On his To Be The Man podcast, Flair recalled how he told former WCW Executive Vice President Bob Dhue that he wanted Anderson to leave. He also took credit for recommending Bischoff as Watts' replacement:

"I walked next door to Bob Dhue's office and I said, 'Bob, it's me or him [Ole Anderson] right now,' and he said, 'We could replace him,'" Flair stated. "I said, 'There's a guy downstairs.' That's how Eric got in there. Eric can tell you any fabricated story he wants. He got the job because I recommended him." [51:33 – 51:56]

Bischoff was named WCW Executive Producer and later became Senior Vice President. He famously oversaw the company when its flagship show, Monday Nitro, defeated WWE RAW in the ratings for 83 consecutive weeks between 1996 and 1998.

Earlier this year, Ric Flair spoke on his podcast about Eric Bischoff firing him from the WCW booking committee.

Flair once thought he had performed in an entertaining match against Randy Savage, but Bischoff seemingly disagreed:

"I held Randy to his word," Flair said. "I said, 'I'm gonna do this, put you over here, put you over there, and when we get to Dayton, Ohio, you're gonna put me over.' But they fired me that night. I walked in and instead of Eric going, 'Great match,' he said, 'You're fired from the booking committee.'"

