Eugene accuses former top WWE name of attempting to sexually assault his wife; claims he tried to block his return to the company

Former superstar Eugene (aka Nick Dinsmore) recently claimed that a former top WWE name tried to block his return to the Stamford-based company. He also accused the same person of attempting to sexually assault his wife, Stephanie.

Eugene debuted in WWE in 2004. He had a three-year run as an active competitor before getting released in 2007. About two years later, the former World Tag Team Champion made a brief comeback before the company let him go again. In 2013, the 49-year-old returned for a third time as a coach in developmental.

In a new video he posted on his Eugene Behind the Scenes channel, the former superstar revealed that ahead of his comeback in 2013, a WWE executive tried to block his hiring by claiming he could sue the company. He added that he suspected it was former Senior Director of Talent Relations Mark Carrano due to a previous incident.

The former WWE trainer recalled going out with several people in July 2008 after an OVW show at Six Flags in Louisville, Kentucky. He stated that Carrano was there and had a few drinks, and that the former Senior Director of Talent Relations kept hitting on his wife. According to Eugene's story, he ignored a drunk Carrano because he did not want to make a scene. However, the executive then allegedly chased the former World Tag Team Champion's wife into the women's restroom and tried to kiss her:

"So, wasn't a big table and I look around and I didn't know where Carrano went. So, I went over to the women's restroom and I was just gonna push the door open a little bit and as I did, it didn't move. And then I pushed it a little harder and Carrano was inside the women's bathroom. I can see Stephanie to my right, her back is against the wall, Carrano is against the door with his foot and his hand against the door trying to hold it, reaching over going, 'Kiss me. Kiss me.' And I kinda barged my way in. Carrano immediately slithers out and takes off and she was just kinda taken aback. I'm not a lawyer, but I feel like that is some kind of maybe not sexual assault but attempted sexual assault. I don't know," [12:05 - 12:56]

The former WWE star opened up about the impact of the alleged incident on his wife

In the same video, Eugene claimed the alleged restroom incident had a massive impact on his wife. He pointed out that he did not realize how scared she was until later.

The former World Tag Team Champion revealed that he felt mad that he did not take action that night:

"The fact was that really scarred her and hurt her. Stephanie and I walk out, we get in our car, and we leave. Everybody was going home. Lone Star was closed and I didn't appreciate until later how scared she was when he was pushing his hand against the door and his foot and she was just out of reach. She had her back against the wall when I came in and it really made me mad that I didn't do something about it that night," he said. [12:58 - 13:23]

Eugene worked as a coach in NXT for nearly a year before getting released in 2014. He recently claimed he convinced Charlotte Flair not to quit WWE during his time in the Performance Center.

Please credit Eugene Behind the Scenes and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

