Ex-world champion won't last long in WWE despite reportedly returning after 9 years, says Jonathan Coachman

A multi-time former world champion is reportedly returning to WWE after nine years. However, wrestling veteran Jonathan Coachman claimed the 47-year-old competitor would not last long in the Stamford-based company.

Alberto Del Rio initially joined WWE in 2009. He had a five-year run, during which he became a multi-time world champion. However, he was let go after being involved in a controversial backstage incident. The Mexican star briefly returned to the Stamford-based company in 2015. Nevertheless, he was released again the following year. After nearly nine years, the promotion has reportedly assumed Del Rio's contract after acquiring AAA.

While addressing the subject on The Coach & Bro Show, Coachman predicted that Del Rio's rumored return would not last long:

"They did not sign Alberto Del Rio back. They have his contract. My guess would be it won't last for very long. That's just my gut," he said. [16:55 - 17:04]

WWE Hall of Famer thinks Alberto Del Rio is the best wrestler in the world today

On an episode of the Something to Wrestle podcast two months ago, Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) praised Alberto Del Rio after making an appearance on AAA.

The 58-year-old legend claimed that the Mexican star is the best wrestler in the world today:

"That last match they had with Del Rio, goes by El Patron now, was just outstanding," JBL said. "I think that Alberto El Patron is the best wrestler in the world today. Not in Mexico, not heel, best wrestler in the world today. I've been in the business 30-something years. I've seen them all, I've wrestled them all. I called most of his matches in WWE," he said.

It will be interesting to see if the two-time World Heavyweight Champion will return to the Stamford-based company's main roster in the coming weeks.

