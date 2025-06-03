Ex-WWE backstage figure reveals he told Vince McMahon to "Go F himself" (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon was accused of having a lot of "Yes Men" around him, the most infamous of whom is the 62-year-old John Laurinaitis. Another ex-WWE backstage figure reveals that he told McMahon to "Go F himself".

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, ex-WWE writer Vince Russo spoke to host Dr. Chris Featherstone and former TNA World Champion EC3 about the recent update in the entire Janel Grant lawsuit. That update being the fact that John Laurinaitis was dropped from Grant's lawsuit and then dismissed from the case by the judge.

Vince Russo said that he was among the 5% of people who could tell Vince McMahon to "Go F Himself" and explained that Laurinaitis' situation was much tougher:

"When Vince McMahon told me to hire a nanny to watch my kids, 95% of the people would have done that. Because, 'If I didn't, oh my god, he's going to fire me.' I was in the 5% that said, 'Go F Yourself.' But if John Laurinaitis were in that position, you're in a very tough position. Also, bro, you've got to understand, if you're Laurinaitis, I'm sure the guy just wants to get on with this life. This can go on for years and years and I'm sure the guy wants to freaking end it and start putting it behind him." [From 07:00 to 07:45]

He added that Laurinaitis, being the stepfather of The Bella/Garcia Twins (Nikki & Brie), makes things even more complicated.

You can watch the full video below:

A WWE legend believes that John Laurinaitis is "guilty as hell" in allegations involving Vince McMahon.

WWE Hall of Famer and legend Teddy Long has refused to badmouth Vince McMahon, citing the opportunities he was given in his career and life. However, he didn't mince his words when it came to John Laurinaitis.

Teddy Long revealed that he knows things about John Laurinaitis that he probably shouldn't know. However, he concluded that the 62-year-old backstage figure is guilty amid all the allegations:

"As I continued to look over it, Vince may have been influenced by John Laurinaitis," Long said. "This is me and this is my opinion, but I believe he is as guilty as hell. I don't care whether he likes it [or not] because this man here was just terrible. I know other stuff that he's done in the past that he don't even know I know. To me, my opinion, I'm just saying this, I believe he is guilty. He may have been just an influence to Vince, may have encouraged him, if this is really true." [From 17:48 – 18:28]

Long believes that Laurinaitis betrayed McMahon despite all that he had done for him.

