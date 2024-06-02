John Cena's days as a WWE Superstar are numbered today. But back in the day, he was an "excellent soldier" for the sports entertainment giant, according to Rob Van Dam.

The veteran looked back at both their careers, pointing to how Cena always put WWE's values over his own. However, Van Dam stood up for what he believed in.

Speaking on his podcast 1 Of A Kind recently, Rob Van Dam praised the 16-time World Champion for his capability to represent the Stamford-based wrestling juggernaut the right way. Cena apparently shared their core values, and never said no to anything that was asked of him to do:

"Someone like John Cena, excellent soldier for WWE. He could push their agenda, he could embody all of their values and that's a hell of a thing to have. That is a very valuable soldier to have that will go out there and push your values, whatever they are. The fans love him, he's very talented and I think he chose to be that soldier," Van Dam said.

The 53-year-old legend continued:

"Whereas I would give a little pushback on certain things, I'm not going to say that, I'm not gonna do that, that makes me look stupid and for me my own values were more important to me. I wanted to represent me, and so in that way, in this conversation, I would have been a leader, a one of a kind, I had no Army."

Van Dam's relationship with the company was rocky throughout his career. However, he is open to making an in-ring return to the promotion, if there is a good story.

As it turns out, that was the one condition he gave Vince McMahon about a potential return, when he left WWE in 2014. Since then, he has only made sporadic non-wrestling appearances.

Rob Van Dam responds to top WWE Superstar saying that he hopes "it's not too late" for a match

Kevin Owens recently named Rob Van Dam as one of the guys from ECW he never got to wrestle, adding that he hopes the match happens before either man calls it a career.

On his podcast, Van Dam praised The Prizefighter while also acknowledging the latter's dream match. He feels that the former Universal Champion works really well in WWE and has an edge, pointing to Owens' love for the extreme style of wrestling.

Ultimately, the veteran assured him that it is not too late for them to have a first-time-ever clash.

