Ex-WWE Champion should be a surprise entrant in the first Royal Rumble under Triple H's regime, says Hall of Famer

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently suggested that Rob Van Dam should be a surprise entrant in the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

In 2001, Van Dam signed a contract with the Stamford-based company. He spent nearly six years as a regular competitor, during which he held several titles, including the WWE and the ECW Championship. RVD made a brief return in 2013 before departing again in 2014. Over the past few years, he has made a few sporadic appearances. In 2021, the 52-year-old entered the Hall of Fame.

During the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T expressed his desire to see Van Dam return as a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble Match. He added that the ECW legend's possible return could garner a huge pop from the San Antonio crowd.

"RVD, yeah, that's a good one right there. RVD would definitely be a pop for the crowd from that school that everybody know, everybody that, you know, been a part of it in some way, you know what I mean, that touched everybody's lives in some way that ECW era. So, yeah man, RVD would definitely be (...) he would definitely be a good pick," he said. [37:32 - 37:57]

Rob Van Dam teased a return at WWE Royal Rumble

Rob Van Dam last competed in a Royal Rumble Match in 2009. He entered the bout at number 25 and lasted 14 minutes before getting eliminated by Chris Jericho.

The former world champion recently teased a return at the 2023 Royal Rumble Match. When a fan tweeted that Van Dam did not appear on RAW XXX because the company was possibly saving him for the Royal Rumble, the 52-year-old commented, stating that "it works for him."

