Ex-WWE figure reveals a past secret about Vince McMahon that he never found out about until 2011 (Exclusive)

There have been a lot of secrets about Vince McMahon that have been coming out in the form of allegations. While obviously still allegations until proven false, one open secret was something that ex-WWE figure Vince Russo never found out about until 2011.

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, ex-WWE writer Vince Russo went in-depth about the McMahon allegations, including a confirmation of Ronda Rousey's accusations towards Bruce Prichard. He also delved into various theories that provide an alternate point of view regarding the story.

Vince Russo told host Dr. Chris Featherstone that when he got Bruce Prichard a job in TNA in October 2010, Prichard informed him that Vince McMahon and Linda McMahon had been separated for years:

"Bro, I got Bruce Prichard a job in TNA, it was probably in 2010 or 2011. My first sit down with Bruce at TNA, he told me Vince and Linda had been leading separate lives for years. So we never heard about that. Everybody thought they were a couple. Bruce was telling me in 2011 that they had been separated for years. There was stuff going on behind the scenes that nobody was ever privy to." (12:47-13:28)

Vince Russo didn't understand why Vince McMahon felt he needed to hide his separation from Linda McMahon considering that high-profile divorces happen all the time:

"If you're separated and not living together, why is that a big secret? We hear every day about power couples and celebrities, we hear every day - divorce, separation. If they weren't together for decades, I don't know why that was a big secret." (14:00-14:26)

Dr. Chris Featherstone explained that it was likely due to McMahon's position of power and the need to put on an image of being a married family man.

It has been an open secret for quite a few years now that the two separated.

You can watch the full video below:

A wrestling legend said Linda McMahon won't divorce Vince McMahon and reveals why

If Vince McMahon and Linda McMahon have been separated for nearly two decades now, then why exactly hasn't she gotten a divorce?

For one, it may have had to do with her political aspirations. However, that's just one theory. Dutch Mantell has another theory.

On an episode of Smack Talk, wrestling legend Dutch Mantell suggested that Linda McMahon will wait to see what's left over and possibly "take it all":

"I have an answer to this, but I am gonna ask you, guys, [do] you think Linda would file for divorce now? [...] I don’t think she’s gonna file for divorce, she will wait to see what’s left over and then take it all... She'll just take half right now, and he’s 78. How long can he be around?" the veteran said. [21:48 onwards]

