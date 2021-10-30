Former WWE official compares Charlotte/Becky saga to a confrontation between Hall of Famers

Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas recently weighed in on the Charlotte-Becky backstage controversy.

Speaking to Nick Hausman on a recent episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Korderas stated that while such incidents are rare now, they used to happen back in the day and cited the legendary rivalry between Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels and a backstage altercation between WWE Hall of Famers Eddie Guerrero and Kurt Angle.

“I think in today’s day and age, it is a rarity. It was a little more, I don’t want to say it was frequent back in the day, but stuff like that happened. We know about the issues with Shawn [Michaels] and Bret [Hart], and there was one I was witness to after a match at SmackDown one day between Eddie [Guerrero] and Kurt Angle, who got into it backstage before Big Show broke it up. It got physical. Sometimes things get heated, for whatever reason it is, whether it’s ego, whether something happened in the match, whatever the case may be, something was said that wasn’t supposed to be said," Jimmy Korderas said. (H/T - WrestlingInc)

Korderas wasn't a fan of WWE's Championship Exchange segment

Like a major portion of the WWE Universe, Korderas was unimpressed with WWE's antics too. He added that he felt the title swap was lazy on their part.

“I think it’s less frequent now, but at the same time, in this business, ego is a big thing, and this is my impression, this is what took place here. There’s a little bit of an ego issue with how this was going to go down. I wasn’t a big fan of just swapping the titles in the first place. It was kind of like, yeah, they’re just gonna switch the blue and the red titles back and forth. It felt lazy to me, but maybe something was said in the back that kind of set things off. I don’t know, but apparently, according to reports, it got intense. If I’m not mistaken, I read somewhere that Charlotte kind of snubbed Vince [McMahon] too.”

There are multiple reports portraying Charlotte in a bad light, with some even suggesting that she might be doing this knowingly to get released from WWE. As reported earlier, The Queen was advertised for various media appearances but was later pulled by WWE, most likely to avoid any controversy.

