Ex-WWE referee speaks about AEW stars appearing on RAW for John Cena's 20th-anniversary celebration

Ex-WWE referee Jimmy Korderas shared his thoughts on John Cena's 20th-anniversary celebrations on RAW this week.

This past Monday, WWE paid tribute to Cena's iconic career, as June 27 marked 20 years since his debut for the company. During the broadcast, stars from Cena's past complimented him for his hard work over the years, including now AEW stars Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan), and Paul Wight (Big Show).

Yesterday, Koderas took to Twitter, commenting on the three AEW stars appearing on WWE programming:

"Look, the tribute that they paid to him, the 20 Years of John Cena on Monday Night was done absolutely phenomenally. You know, the appearances by people who are in AEW like the Big Show and Bryan Danielson and Chris Jericho was nice. They were added into this package." (H/T: EWrestling News)

On a night of celebrations, WWE was still able to shock their audience by having three performers from the supposed rival company show up on their program.

Former WWE writer comments on John Cena backstage segment

During RAW this past week, the 16-time World Champion interacted with many stars, including Seth Rollins, in a backstage confrontation.

Ex-WWE writer Brian Gerwitz shared his thoughts on the segment. Gerwitz found the segment funny as Cena is getting cheered today compared to when he was working as a full-time superstar, receiving mixed reactions from the crowd:

"Do you remember that time our top babyface was booed mercilessly by thousands of people every night for a solid 8 years because he was…I don’t know… kind of nice to children? Congrats on 20 incredible years @JohnCena - the genuine article." (H/T: Sportskeeda)

While John Cena was a polarizing star during his prime, the WWE Universe has realized how important he is since he began making fewer appearances.

